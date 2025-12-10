BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.0550 and last traded at $1.08. 26,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 62,169,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 102.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

