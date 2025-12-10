London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

London Stock Exchange Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 300,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 745,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNSTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

