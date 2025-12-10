Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.1325 and last traded at $158.22. 63,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,101% from the average session volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.7255.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYDGF. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 5.7%

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 427.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

