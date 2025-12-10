TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 2,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.2399.

TeamViewer Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

