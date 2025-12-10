Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Trading 19.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.7795 and last traded at $0.7795. 572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6505.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

