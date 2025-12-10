AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 28,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 14,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.