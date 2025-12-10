PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.06. 218,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 170,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 2.7%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
