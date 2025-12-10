Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.
