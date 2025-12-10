LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Trading Down 13.9% – Should You Sell?

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.90. 1,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average session volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

