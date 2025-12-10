Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Trading Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13. 700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger air transportation services. The company offers on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwest Asia. As of 31 March 2024, it operated a fleet of 208 aircraft, connecting approximately 200 destinations for 924 routes in 50 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.