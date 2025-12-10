LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 7% – Time to Sell?

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. 337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LIXIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LIXIL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIXIL

LIXIL Trading Down 7.0%

About LIXIL

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

(Get Free Report)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.