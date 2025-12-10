National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.50. 1,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

National Bank of Greece Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

