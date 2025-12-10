Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $49.16. Approximately 92,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 82,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.
Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.
