First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.33. 22,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,113% from the average session volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
