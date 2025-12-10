VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 115,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 56,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTSI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VirTra currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). VirTra had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VirTra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 23.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

