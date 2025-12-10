Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.2060. 5,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $477,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

