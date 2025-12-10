Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Emisphere Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

About Emisphere Technologies

Emisphere Technologies, Inc operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

