The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.83. 7,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

The Bidvest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.3912 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 309.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

