Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.7280 and last traded at $2.7280. Approximately 36,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.7040.
Benev Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.
Benev Capital Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Benev Capital
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Benev Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benev Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.