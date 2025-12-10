Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.7280 and last traded at $2.7280. Approximately 36,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.7040.

Benev Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Benev Capital Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

