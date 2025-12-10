MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 2,682,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,884,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 4.68.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

