Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.07 and last traded at $120.43. Approximately 2,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.28.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $230.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 729.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

