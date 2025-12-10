Parallel Industries (OTCMKTS:EAPH) Trading 11,829,900% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Parallel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH – Get Free Report) traded up 11,829,900% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 938,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,532% from the average session volume of 12,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0001.

Parallel Industries Stock Up 11,829,900.0%

About Parallel Industries

Parallel Industries Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in development and markets various topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions. It focuses on development, licenses, production, and markets prescription and over-the-counter products.

