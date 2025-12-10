Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. 12,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 15,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BCUCY. Oddo Bhf lowered Brunello Cucinelli to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Brunello Cucinelli to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

(Get Free Report)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.