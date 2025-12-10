REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.46 and last traded at GBX 51.46. 2,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50.

REACT Group Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £12.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REACT Group news, insider Spencer Dredge acquired 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,090 per share, for a total transaction of £15,015.50. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

