Reviewing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Honest has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 0.82 -$6.12 million $0.06 46.17 Olaplex $422.67 million 1.94 $19.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Honest and Olaplex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.85% 3.86% 2.82% Olaplex -1.18% 1.31% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Honest and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 5 1 0 2.00 Olaplex 1 4 2 1 2.38

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 50.41%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Honest.

Summary

Olaplex beats Honest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company distributes its products through professional distributors in salons, directly to retailers for sale in their physical stores, e-commerce sites, and its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

