49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s Why

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 182,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 59,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

