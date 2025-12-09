Unilever (NYSE:UL) versus BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Financial Contrast

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) and Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BJ’s Wholesale Club and Unilever, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 9 10 0 2.53 Unilever 2 2 4 2 2.60

Risk & Volatility

BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus target price of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. Unilever has a consensus target price of $82.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unilever is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unilever has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Unilever”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.58 $534.42 million $4.34 20.80 Unilever $65.76 billion 2.39 $6.22 billion N/A N/A

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Unilever’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.72% 28.66% 7.99% Unilever N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unilever beats BJ’s Wholesale Club on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

