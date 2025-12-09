Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 18.9% – Time to Sell?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) fell 18.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.43. 4,424,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 377,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$163.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -1.02.
About Sintana Energy
Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
