Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director John Philip Coghlan Sells 3,125 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $241,312.50. Following the sale, the director owned 12,110 shares in the company, valued at $935,134.20. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Philip Coghlan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $309,156.25.
Shares of Life360 stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.89. 462,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.38 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 1,663.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
