Emerald Green Trust Sells 12,983 Shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 12,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $32,717.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,561,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,297.08. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Emerald Green Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOS alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Emerald Green Trust sold 7,922 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $18,933.58.

On Thursday, September 11th, Emerald Green Trust sold 11,768 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $28,125.52.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Emerald Green Trust sold 6,195 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $14,558.25.

XOS Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.95. XOS had a negative return on equity of 128.19% and a negative net margin of 66.13%.The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XOS stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of XOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on XOS

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.