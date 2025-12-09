Ian Mortimer Sells 10,830 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CEO Ian Mortimer sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $495,255.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,380. This represents a 64.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ian Mortimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 5th, Ian Mortimer sold 14,375 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $647,306.25.
- On Friday, November 28th, Ian Mortimer sold 97 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $4,365.97.
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00.
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 514,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,655. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $46.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
