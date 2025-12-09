Ian Mortimer Sells 10,830 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CEO Ian Mortimer sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $495,255.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,380. This represents a 64.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ian Mortimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Ian Mortimer sold 14,375 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $647,306.25.

On Friday, November 28th, Ian Mortimer sold 97 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $4,365.97.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 514,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,655. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

