Richard Steinmeier Sells 5,058 Shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Steinmeier sold 5,058 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.99, for a total value of $1,876,467.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,852.74. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.71. 561,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.83 and a 1-year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial raised LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 912.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

