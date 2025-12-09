Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $66,586,960. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

