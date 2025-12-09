Peter Kellogg Acquires 54,000 Shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter Kellogg acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,318,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,518. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of MERC stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 494,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.76.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $458.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.
