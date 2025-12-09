Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 18.9% – Time to Sell?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) was down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 4,424,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 377,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 18.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

