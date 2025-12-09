Stephen Beaver Sells 1,250 Shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen Beaver sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 85,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,760. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 190,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.04. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $680.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

