KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $120,423.94 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 7,294 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $120,423.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,825.20. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 1,035,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $816.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.14.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $24,360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 1,055,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 905,053 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,580,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,158,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 603,499 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

