Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) CFO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Luke Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,941.76. The trade was a 66.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Luke Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Daniel Luke Smith acquired 3,736 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,467.04.

On Friday, December 5th, Daniel Luke Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $29,470.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,967. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $171.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LSAK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,419,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,088 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

