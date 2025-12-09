QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells $35,828.10 in Stock

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $35,828.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,506 shares in the company, valued at $412,687.80. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Elias Nader sold 10,813 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $68,770.68.

On Friday, September 19th, Elias Nader sold 7,325 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $42,485.00.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 51,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. QuickLogic Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 58.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of QuickLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

