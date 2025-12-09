North West (TSE:NWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$634.32 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

North West Stock Up 1.6%

North West stock traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.58. 123,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,183. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.88. North West has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$57.95.

Get North West alerts:

North West Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. North West’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWC shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on North West from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on North West

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.