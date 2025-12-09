Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells 14,058 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Baack sold 14,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $251,778.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,175,303 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,676.73. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 130,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,801. The company has a market cap of $492.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $776,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 206,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.