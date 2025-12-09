Kenneth Bull Sells 25,000 Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) COO Kenneth Bull sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $4,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,547,965. The trade was a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. 892,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,037. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.76.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 494.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 977,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,834,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,202,000 after buying an additional 507,487 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.