Kenneth Bull Sells 25,000 Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) COO Kenneth Bull sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $4,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,547,965. The trade was a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Five Below Price Performance
Five Below stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. 892,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,037. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.76.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.16.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.