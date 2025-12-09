David Chao Acquires 4,000 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director David Chao bought 4,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,040. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FIGR stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. 1,268,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,891. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44.
Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $76,989,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $56,114,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,918,000.
Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.
