David Chao Acquires 4,000 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director David Chao bought 4,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,040. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

FIGR stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. 1,268,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,891. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44.

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FIGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Figure Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $76,989,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $56,114,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,918,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.