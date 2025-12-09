BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $637,630.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William Werner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,876. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
