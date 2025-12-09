BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $637,630.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William Werner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,876. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 524,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.