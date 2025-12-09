Joshua Isner Sells 20,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 249,502 shares in the company, valued at $137,874,805.20. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Joshua Isner sold 2,041 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.11, for a total transaction of $1,092,159.51.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $546.65. 459,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,666. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $469.24 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.04 and its 200-day moving average is $718.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 180.7% in the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

