Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) SVP Stephen Beaver Sells 8,750 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen Beaver sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $410,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,805.40. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.6%

BHE stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 190,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,934. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.