Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 60,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,024,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,539,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,927,332.68. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 8th, K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00.
- On Thursday, December 4th, K Charles Janac sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 2,058 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $31,940.16.
- On Tuesday, December 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $18,465.72.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 5,755 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $80,570.00.
- On Friday, October 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 11,821 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $130,858.47.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,147 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $78,045.24.
Arteris Stock Performance
AIP traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,407. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $838.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 546,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
