Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total transaction of $1,231,765.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,708,248. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,079.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,188,688.20.

On Friday, November 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,669.80.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,136,642.85.

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,131,583.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $1,129,897.65.

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.41. 1,863,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,595. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -227.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

