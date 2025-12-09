ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 415 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 415 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,800. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Gina Mastantuono sold 417 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $336,936.00.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE NOW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $854.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $877.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Shares of ServiceNow are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 18th. The 5-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 17th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

