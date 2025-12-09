Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 154,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,748. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 117.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energy Services of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

